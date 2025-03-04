Durar, a leading property development group in UAE, has teamed up with Octa Properties, a premier development management firm, to jointly develop Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni, a venture of the iconic Italian brand, in Ras Al Khaimah.

This is Durar Octa's second project with Missoni in Ras Al Khaimah, following the success of its Moonstone Interiors by Missoni launched last year.

A key waterfront development, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni comprises three striking buildings, each designed with top-class aesthetics and impeccable finishes, with interiors fitted out by the luxury Italian brand.

Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni will offer exclusive residential units with a mix of one- to three-bed apartments along with several premium amenities.

Residents will enjoy the ‘TRIO effect’ – three levels of podiums, three swimming pools, three restaurants, and three lobbies – ensuring premium living and a true resort-like lifestyle, complemented by more than 25 amenities, said Durar Octa in a statement.

The iconic Italian brand, known for its eye-catching style that combines bold colours and graphics with geometric shapes, will offer a harmonious blend of refined living within a pristine waterfront setting on Al Marjan Island, it stated.

The island is a marvel of modern engineering, extending 4.5 km into the sea and covering an area of 2.7 million sq m.

Missoni CEO Livio Proli said: "We’re pleased to be working with Durar OCTA again on this second project together in Ras Al Khaimah. Our collaboration has been rewarding, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the growth of this dynamic real estate sector with another unique development."

Mohammed Miqdadi, General Manager of Durar Group, said, “Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni on Al Marjan Island represents an outstanding opportunity for residents, holidaymakers, and investors in Ras Al Khaimah, offering an unrivaled lifestyle destination with world-class design and exceptional amenities in one of the emirate’s most sought-after locations.”

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).