Dubai developer Union Properties (UPP) has announced an AED 1.159 billion ($315 million) project starting at the end of the month, which it says will turn a profit of AED 200 million.

The Takaya project overlooking Dubai Autodrome in Motor City, which is is scheduled for competition in October 2027, will include residential towers, villas and commercial space.

