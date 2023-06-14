Dubai-listed Emaar Properties has announced a $20 billion development including 7,000 villas, luxury mansions.

The precise location of The Oasis by Emaar, which will also have lakes and canals, was not revealed in its official launch material following a glitzy party at the Burj Khalifa.

But the development promised to be a 20-minutes’ drive from Downtown Dubai and with quick access to four international golf courses.

Reports said the development will be close to Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Launched by Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, who is a veteran figurehead for Dubai real estate projects, The Oasis will encompass 9.4 million sq.m of land featuring “large mansions and villas with spacious plots”.

The founder of Emaar, Mohamed Alabbar, said: "In each of its destinations, Emaar strives to meet the needs of our discriminating clientele. Our primary objective is to design one-of-a-kind destinations that complement our clients' opulent way of life while providing unmatched comfort and luxury. Our most recent integrated project, The Oasis by Emaar, is poised to complement the urban landscape of Dubai and redefine the future of luxurious living amidst nature and water, blending harmonious architecture and exceptional amenities."

One quarter or 25% of the land, will be dedicated to lakes, water canals, parks, jogging tracks, green spaces, and various luxury amenities, Emaar said in press release.

The project will also feature a 1.5 million sq.m. retail area.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com