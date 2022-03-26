Dubai Land Department (DLD) said it has signed a landmark agreement with National Association of Realtors (NAR) to help boost mutual cooperation and enhance the expertise of real estate service providers in Dubai to ensure the best services for investors.

The MoU comes as part of Dubai’s relentless endeavour towards providing an advanced real estate environment that consolidates its position on the global map and meets the growing investment demands in the emirate, said a statement from DLD.

Among the most important terms of the agreement is exchanging experiences, as well as increasing real estate knowledge, qualifying and continuing education for brokers, and co-ordinating co-operation between real estate brokers in Dubai and US to strengthen relations and provide real estate opportunities, it stated.

The deal was signed by Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector in DLD, and Leslie Rouda Smith, the President of NAR, at the 2022 edition of the International Property Show (IPS 2022).

To keep pace with the needs of the real estate market in the emirate, IPS 2022 is committed to providing leading real estate education and training, in accordance with international standards, by strengthening partnerships between various stakeholders in the real estate sector and bringing the best global practices to the region.

