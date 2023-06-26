Dubai South Properties has announced the launch of the third phase of South Bay, the master development located in the heart of The Residential District within Dubai South alongside the Expo Road, after successfully selling out the first two phases, which comprises 400 units.

The third phase features over 200 villas and townhouses in a mix of three and four-bedroom townhouses, four and five-bedroom semi-detached villas, as well as five, six and seven-bedroom standalone waterfront mansions. The townhouses and semi-detached villas will be upgraded with the interiors given marble flooring, built-in fully-equipped kitchens, glass handrails, a rooftop access (sky garden) and will all include private outdoor gardens. Additionally, the new phase is strategically located in the centre of South Bay’s masterplan, with the widest views of the lagoon, close to the clubhouse and fitness centre, and is also connected to the central park with views from the villas and mansions.

Townhouses and villas at South Bay are larger than most prime properties in Dubai, and unit prices are amongst the most competitive in the market. Interested buyers can avail the attractive payment plan, which entails 50 per cent during construction, 20 per cent at handover and 30 per cent over two years post-completion.

Once completed, South Bay will feature over 800 villas and townhouses, more than 200 waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre-long crystal lagoon, over 3 kilometres of a waterfront promenade, multiple beaches, clubhouse, fitness centres and parks. Additional amenities include a shopping mall, renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, waterfront cafés, a lake park.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties said: “Since the launch of South Bay, we have witnessed great interest from buyers and end-users resulting in a successful sell out of the first two phases. The project’s value-added state-of-the-art amenities ensure an exceptional lifestyle for residents at South Bay and Dubai South, and we will continue to enrich the real estate sector with unique developments that contribute to our wise leadership’s vision of making Dubai the best city to live, work and visit.”

Dubai South Properties appointed Ginco General Contracting earlier this month, who has begun work on the development’s initial phases.

Other amenities in The Residential District include a school, which was announced earlier this year and will follow the British curriculum with registration set to open by end of the year, public parks, sports courts, retail shops, a Lulu hypermarket which opened in March this year, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route connecting The Residential District to the Expo Metro station. The Residential District at Dubai South currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents.

