Dubai South Properties announced the completion of ‘The Pulse Villas’, strategically located in the heart of its Residential District. The project garnered significant interest during its launch, with investors swiftly snapping up all its 342 units.

The project is strategically located along Expo Road, benefitting from easy access to the city’s key highways. It features spacious two-, and three-bedroom townhouses as well as four-bedroom, semi-detached villas, which come equipped with closed kitchens, private gardens, maid’s rooms, storage, study rooms and laundry rooms.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “We are pleased with the completion of The Pulse Villas, following the successful launch of The Pulse and the heightened demand from end-users who recognise the value-add of living in Dubai South’s Residential District. The district represents an innovative concept in urban living with its seamless connectivity to key Dubai landmarks through major roads and metro lines.”

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include a British-curriculum school with construction work already started, and whose registration is set to open by the year’s end; public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 sqft. hypermarket, which opened in March 2023; a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station.

Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.

Dubai South is home to a community of freehold and leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with its drive to enrich Dubai’s urban lifestyle projects to support the emirate’s economic growth.

