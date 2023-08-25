A total of 3,229 real estate transactions worth over AED 23.1 billion were conducted during the week ending 25th August, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 183 plots were sold for AED 1.33 billion, while 2,361 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 5.77 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot in Madinat Dubai Almelaheyah sold for AED 93.37 million, a plot sold for AED 76 million in Palm Jumeirah, and another sold for AED 64.1 million in Al Barshaa South Second.

Madinat Al Mataar recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 51 transactions worth AED 182.3 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 24 transactions worth AED 59.3 million, and Saih Shuaib 1 with 19 transactions worth AED 33 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included three in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 65 million, AED 57 million, and AED 54 million respectively.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED 15.75 billion. Meanwhile, 121 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 301 million.