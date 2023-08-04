A total of 3,112 real estate transactions worth over AED9.7 billion were conducted during the week ending 4th August, 2023, according to figures released by the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD report showed that 248 plots were sold for AED 1.52 billion, while 2,132 apartments and villas were purchased for AED 4.9 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED 190 million, a plot sold for AED111 million in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and another sold for AED70 million in Island 2.

Madinat Hind 4 recorded the most sales transactions for this week with 104 transactions worth AED153.19 million, followed by Al Hebiah Fifth with 23 transactions worth AED72.62 million, and Wadi Al Safa 3 with 18 transactions worth AED165 million.

The top three apartment and villa transfers included one in Al Barshaa South Second for AED81 million, another in Island 2 worth AED 75 million, and one in Al Thanayah Fourth worth AED 70 million.

The total value of mortgaged properties for the week reached AED2.91 billion. Meanwhile, 79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 452 million.