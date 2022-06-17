DUBAI - The real estate and properties transactions were valued at AED6.7 billion in total during the week ending Friday, 17th June. The sum of transactions was 2,423, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 213 plots sold for AED1.03 billion, as well as 1,652 apartments and villas sold for AED3.8 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED53.85 million, followed by a land sold for AED45.1 million in Al Barsha First, and a land sold for AED53.85 million in Palm Jumeirah in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions this week with 75 sales transactions worth AED161.08 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 37 sales transactions worth AED122.87 million, and Al Merkadh with 30 sales transactions worth AED301 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED436 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED431 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly an apartment sold for AED428 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.67 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Karama for AED182 million.

Hundred properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED235 million.