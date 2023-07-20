DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 577 sales transactions worth AED1.7 billion, in addition to 111 mortgage deals of AED5239.83 million, and 29 gift deals amounting to AED112.75 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 493 villas and apartments worth AED1.17 billion, and 84 land plots worth AED530.36 million.

The mortgages included 98 villas and apartments worth AED209.06 million and 13 land plots valued at AED30.76 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.