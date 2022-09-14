DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 344 sales transactions worth AED1.77 billion, in addition to 67 mortgage deals of AED115.99 million, and 48 gift deals amounting to AED63.51 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 286 villas and apartments worth AED600.16 million, and 58 land plots worth AED1.17 billion, while mortgages included 61 villas and apartments worth AED103.68 million and 6 land plots valued at AED12.31 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.