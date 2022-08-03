DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 396 sales transactions worth AED845.37 million, in addition to 110 mortgage deals of AED376.93 million, and 11 gift deals amounting to AED96.55 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 356 villas and apartments worth AED693.98 million, and 40 land plots worth AED151.4 million, while mortgages included 94 villas and apartments worth AED286.71 million and 16 land plots valued at AED90.21 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.2 billion.