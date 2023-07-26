Dubai Properties has announced the launch of Mudon Al Ranim, the final phase of its master development community in Dubailand, offering a selection of 182 townhouses comprising expansive three- and four-bedroom layouts, available in either G+1 or G+2 floor plans.

Unveiling the crucial phase, the Dubai master developer said with this project, it aims to take the residents' living experience to new heights by incorporating additional layers of quality, all within an impressively competitive pricing structure.

With these remarkable offerings, Mudon Al Ranim is a top choice for homeowners seeking a superior living lifestyle, it stated.

A collection of meticulously designed single-row townhouses challenges design norms with more space, privacy and greater quality of life, it added.

Dubai Holding Real Estate said since its establishment, Mudon has earned widespread recognition as a leading family-oriented community, celebrated for its spacious living spaces and its commitment to promoting an active and dynamic lifestyle,

With its expansive selection of well-designed villas and townhouses, complemented by a wide range of amenities including restaurants, shops, clinics, jogging tracks, landscaped parks and sports fields, Mudon is designed to cater to families, offering a harmonious blend of comfort and convenience and fantastic location with easy access at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and the Emirates Road (E611), it stated.

Mudon Al Ranim is no exception, promising buyers an unmatched townhouse living experience. With the final phase of the project, which will officially complete the Mudon master plan, Dubai Properties demonstrates that it truly understands what customers are looking for in a dream home.

"Mudon Al Ranim exemplifies our unwavering commitment to meeting the ever-evolving needs of homeowners," remarked Khalid Al Malik, the CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

"Our design philosophy is not to follow, but rather to lead the market. Recognising the demand for space, privacy and flexibility, even in the new normal, we have carefully designed homes that offer residents a sanctuary for work and play, all within the confines of their own homes," he stated.

Al Malik said the concept of home has evolved beyond its traditional boundaries, as residents now seek seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces that cater to energetic lifestyles and growing families.

"With meticulous attention to detail, the Mudon Al Ranim community encompasses highly coveted features typically found in larger, premium villa developments. These include floor-to-ceiling windows that provide stunning views of a private garden, while double-height ceilings amplify the sense of space and invite the serene surroundings to become a part of the interior landscape," he added.

According to him, each townhouse in Mudon Al Ranim is thoughtfully designed in a single-row configuration, offering maximum privacy and abundant green spaces, setting it apart from other townhouse communities in Dubai.

"Residents of Mudon Al Ranim will be able to enjoy an array of exceptional amenities focused on well-being and leisure. The development features fitness stations, kids' play areas, picnic spots, BBQ areas, family and kids' swimming pools, jogging tracks, dog parks, volleyball courts, basketball courts and meditation areas – providing ample spaces for relaxation, socialising and maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).