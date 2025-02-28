Dubai-based real estate developer Object 1 has announced the launch of Luminar Towers, a new residential development in Jumeirah Village Triangle.

Featuring three architecturally distinct towers, the project offers 547 residences designed to provide a modern living experience with smart technology, contemporary aesthetics and other key amenities.

Set for completion by 2027, the development blends convenience, connectivity, and elevated living in one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities.

Strategically positioned near Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, Luminar Towers is designed to meet the evolving expectations of modern homebuyers. Its open-plan layouts optimise space, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living to enhance both relaxation and entertainment, it stated.

On the new project, Tatiana Tonu, Managing Director at Object 1, said it is a pivotal milestone for the group, showcasing its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

"It reflects our strategic vision to expand our presence in Dubai’s premium real estate market and further establish ourselves as a leader in delivering iconic, high-quality developments. With this project, we are not only diversifying our portfolio but also reinforcing our focus on creating exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving needs of today’s homebuyers."

"Luminar Towers represents our growth trajectory, elevating our brand and paving the way for future groundbreaking projects," he added.

Beyond the residences and smart home technology, Luminar Towers offers a range of amenities focused on well-being and lifestyle.

These include a fully equipped gym, rooftop pools, an outdoor yoga lounge, a clubhouse, and a gaming room with VR and PlayStation experiences.

"The project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s vision of fostering vibrant, inclusive communities, ensuring a dynamic and enriching living environment," said Tonu.

Integrating cutting-edge smart home automation, residents can effortlessly control lighting, climate, and security, reducing energy consumption while enhancing convenience, he added.

