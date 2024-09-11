UAE - Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has announced the launch of more than 200 new homes at its exclusive standalone villa community at The Acres in Dubai.

The latest release fulfils the strong demand for nature-inspired and eco-conscious living, following the sell-out of more than half the community in the initial release, the developer said.

The Acres, a tranquil and luxurious residential development nestled in the heart of Dubailand, is an exclusive neighbourhood that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, offering a lifestyle entwined with nature for discerning homebuyers.

Comprising 1,200 contemporary designed three to seven-bedroom villas set amidst serene gardens and shimmering azure lagoons, the bespoke homes boast open plan layouts with double-height living spaces. Panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural sunlight and create a continuous interaction with the verdant landscape, while every home also features expansive rear gardens and dedicated outdoor rooms. The entire community has been created to provide an elevated living experience, whilst also prioritising the environment and residents’ connection with nature.

With The Acres’ new release of over 200 additional units of three-, four- and five-bedroom villas, ranging from 3,048 sq ft to 6,001 sq ft, Meraas is expanding the opportunity for prospective buyers to be part of this exceptional and highly sought-after development, fully enveloped by nature. The harmonious blend of modern luxury and serene surroundings makes The Acres a community unlike any other in Dubai, it said.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “The overwhelming response to The Acres’ first release is a testament to our vision of creating vibrant, community-focused destinations that nurture a sense of belonging and well-being. The new launch builds on this momentum as we expand our unique offerings with innovative spaces that foster a connection with nature and set a new standard for refined living in Dubai. The latest release will continue to prioritise energy efficiency and water conservation, reinforcing our environmental stewardship and unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

Meraas is committed to achieving LEED Community certification for The Acres and the community is designed with this aspiration in mind. With well-insulated buildings, smart controls, high efficiency systems and lighting, The Acres aims to achieve an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per capita, compared to the national average. The Acres is designed to use 33% less water than the UAE average and meet 100% of irrigation demand through treated wastewater. In addition, water saving fixtures, efficient irrigation systems and low water plants ensure that the residents are also part of the sustainability journey.

The Acres’ community boasts a strong social infrastructure as the Halo Park connects the neighbourhood to create a people-centric environment with vast open, green spaces. Amenities at the development include a nursery, school, clinic, mosques, clubhouses and retail area as well as a 2,000 sq m Edible Garden. A walking and biking trail network, outdoor gym, kids’ playgrounds, swimming pools and sports areas support the active lifestyle of residents at The Acres.

The Acres has easy access to a well-connected road network that is directly linked to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road. Surrounded by several fully developed neighbourhoods within its direct vicinity, The Acres is just a 5 minute drive from the Hamdan Sports Complex, 10 minutes from the bustling Global Village and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

