Dubai's real estate market recorded 670 sales transactions worth AED2.03 billion on Monday, in addition to 112 mortgage deals totalling AED724.49 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED94.95 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 599 villas and apartments worth AED1.7 billion, and 71 land plots worth AED328.06 million.

The mortgages included 94 villas and apartments worth AED702.13 million and 18 land plots valued at AED22.36 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.8 billion.