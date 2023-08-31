Dubai master developer Emaar Properties has announced that its ambitious Dubai Creek Tower project - originally announced in 2016 as a supported observation tower which on completion will stand taller than skyscraper Burj Khalifa - is currently undergoing a redesign phase and the work will start next year.

It is being redesigned by a leading international company which emerged as the winner in a design competition after beating several top global players, said Emaar Properties' Founder Mohammed Al Abbar while talking to Wam.

"We are seeking during the next 7 to 8 months to develop a new idea about the project, and we hope to start construction within a year from now," he stated.

TradeArabia had earlier reported that the Dubai Creek Tower's design takes inspiration from the lily flower and evokes the image of a minaret. It has an elongated oval-shaped bud that will have some of the world’s highest observation decks.

On completion, the Dubai Creek Tower, with a minimum height of 4,300 ft, is likely to create several major records. Among the impressive world-firsts are:

*The icon will have a record-breaking 110 km of cables – the most used in any single structure – weighing over 18,000 tonnes. Horizontally aligned, the cables would stretch from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, say experts.

*The tower has already set a global record for its foundation, which was completed recently with over 145 barrette piles, at a depth of more than 60 m. End-to-end, the length of the piles is over 9 km. The pile cap features over 45,000 cu m of concrete, equivalent to a volume of 6,700 truckloads.

*The tower bud, equivalent to the height of an 80-storey building, is being constructed using 12,000 tonnes of steel, while the ‘stem’ will be built using 240,000 cu m of concrete, equivalent to 40,000 truckloads.

Only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport, it is located near the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a biologically diverse wetland reserve and home to over 67 species of water birds, protected under the Unesco Ramsar Convention.

