Dubai-based property brand Binghatti has launched the first project in Al Jaddaf, Binghatti Ghost, at a total value of AED 4 billion.

This highly anticipated development marks Binghatti’s comeback due to growing demands after a two-year hiatus, according to a press release.

The new project will feature a total of 770 residential units, a hotel-style swimming pool, and an amenity floor as well as a children’s pool and play area. It will also include a fully equipped gym, multi-purpose lawn, scenic jogging lane, and a viewing deck offering panoramic views of the city.

As a community, Al Jaddaf has major landmarks, such as the Jaddaf Waterfront, downtown Dubai, Zabeel Palace, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai Health Care City, and Dubai Festival City (DFC).

The Chairman of Binghatti, Muhammad BinGhatti, commented: “This project embodies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge real estate opportunities. The overwhelming response from the market has compelled us to bring this exceptional development to life and we are confident that this will set a new standard for contemporary high-end living in the area.”

