UAE - Azizi Developments, a leading private developer, has partnered with Dubai’s Multiplast, which offers a diverse range of plastic products and solutions, for the supply of high-end PVC conduits across various projects. The projects include those in Dubai South, MBR City, Dubai Studio City, Al Furjan, Dubai Sports City, and Dubai Healthcare City, including Azizi Venice, Riviera, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, Azizi Grand and Creek Views III.

Multiplast’s product range features PVC conduits for electrical installations, custom packaging solutions, and durable plastic components for construction and manufacturing. Using advanced technology, Multiplast tailors its solutions to meet client needs while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability. The company is committed to delivering eco-friendly, recyclable products that adhere to international standards, supporting local industries with innovative and reliable solutions.

Tizian H G Raab, Head of PR & Communications at Azizi Developments, said: “It always delights us to be partnering with entities that are homegrown here in Dubai, much like ourselves. Multiplast LLC, whose exceptionally high-end products and sustainable solutions perfectly align with our commitment to quality and innovation, will now supply a multitude of our projects across the emirate. This collaboration will significantly enhance the longevity and efficiency of the homes that we deliver, with their ingeniously designed and environmentally responsible materials and solutions effectively elevating the value that our investors and end-users will receive.”

Master developer

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

Azizi Opera, a significant addition to Azizi Venice, is designed to the highest standards of contemporary architecture and is set to become one of Dubai's premier venues for cultural and community events. This opulent development will feature a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-storey buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a diverse range of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

Over 30,000 visitors each day

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the centre of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built to ensure convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities being designed specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely.

The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighbourhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera has three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and specialty stores, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).