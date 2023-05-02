Damac Properties said it has become the first developer to sign a new registrations process with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) that simplifies the registration of all sales transactions.

Through the DLD introduction of best practices and transparent governance within the real estate sector, Damac will now have the advantage of registering the sales transaction from the point of purchase at the developer’s office.

Damac Properties said it has been a constant close ally of DLD in its ambitions to support the growth and success of the city.

The property developer has been a favorable choice to launch new initiatives and programmes that the authority introduces over the years, and has worked closely with the Dubai Land Department.

"We are excited to sign this new partnership with Damac. As a leading developer in Dubai, we are confident of Damac offering support and best practices to property seekers and customers," stated Majid Saqer Al Marri, the CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at DLD, after signing the deal with Aqil Jaffar Ali, Senior Vice President of Damac.

"At the DLD we are committed to working relentlessly in providing many initiatives that continually improve the quality and time efficient services for customers in the real estate market, and through dedicated partnerships such as these, we will continue to ensure Dubai sustains its position as a world leader in real estate investment, governance and transparency," he added.

Jaffar Ali pointed out that this new initiative had resulted in faster transactions for its customers.

"The ease and flexibility of having their registrations streamlined will undoubtedly help further enhance our customer service and satisfaction – which is of imperative value for us," he noted.

"Through this agreement, we strengthen our collaborations with the DLD, a relation that continues to grow stronger and richer," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).