UAE project developer Seven Tides has appointed Dhabi Contracting as the main building contractor for the construction of its Golf Views Seven City JLT project in Dubai.

With a total built-up area of 3.5 million sq ft, the project is located within Cluster Z in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) DMCC, opposite the Montgomery and Emirates’ golf courses and the Emirates Hills community, with easy access by road and metro.

Valued at over AED1 billion ($272.2 million), the mixed-use development features 2,617 apartments with a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as 80 hotel rooms.

It also features a large retail offering with 48 retail units, covering 150,000 sq ft over three floors, which will include a three-screen cinema, hypermarket, as well as 2,617 car parking spaces, with an additional 271 hotel parking spaces, 91 commercial parking spaces and 180 spaces dedicated to retail customers, including valet. The project is due for completion in Q1 2025.

On the contract award, Seven Tides CEO Abdulla Bin Sulayem said: "Dhabi Contracting is firmly established, has a solid reputation, combined with a wealth of experience working on prestigious projects. It has already started mobilised staff for site preparation."

The company has worked on many prestigious projects in the public and private sector for organisations such as ADNOC, Etisalat, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Bin Sulayem said Golf Views Seven City JLT was designed to provide residents with various retail options, entertainment, food and beverage outlets, gym and a health club.

"The striking design sits upon a common podium, which plays host to promenade restaurants overlooking a lake. The tower also features a fully equipped gym, health club, infinity pool, children’s pool, 7Sky Gardens, cafes, plus other dining options," he noted.

At the initial launch of the project, Phase One of the residential units was completely sold out in less than a week and the remaining units was offered to the market, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).