Dubai – Deyaar Development has launched Rosalia Residences, its third project in Dubai’s Al Furjan community out of a total project portfolio worth AED 300 million.

The tower of apartments will further enhance the standard of living within the community, according to a press release.

Launched in 2022, the first project Amalia Residences is now completely sold out. Meanwhile, the second one, Millennium Talia Residences, is currently witnessing strong demand and sales performance.

Located opposite the Discovery Gardens 2 Metro Station, Rosalia offers seamless access to attractive cityscapes, with golf clubs, trendy malls, gastronomic delights, convenience stores, and entertainment venues.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar, said: “The Rosalia project complements our mission and commitment to further grow Deyaar’s footprint within Al Furjan, being one of the most thriving and successful communities within Dubai.”

Nasser El Din Aly Amer, Vice President Sales at Deyaar, said: “As with all our projects, Deyaar is committed to delivering the Rosalia Residences within the stipulated schedule and to the highest standard – we will provide all homeowners with regular updates on the project’s progress.”

After appointing the project contractor, works commenced on site in December 2023. Meanwhile, the Rosalia Residences project is scheduled to be completed on or before September 2025.

Earlier this month, the DFM-listed company and Arady Properties inked an agreement to establish a joint development project at Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

