UAE-based Azizi Developments has signed up dsgn - a leading interior design consultancy firm - for its ambitious mixed-use tower project, Burj Azizi, coming up on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road.

As per the deal, the company will be providing design consultancy services for Burj Azizi, which on completion is set to become the second tallest skyscraper in the world.

dsgn is a leading interior design consultancy firm known for its creativity, versatility and practical approach in commercial, civic and hospitality projects.

A specialist in interior architecture and design, space planning, and FF&E, dsgn has been involved in notable mega-projects such as the Vida Beach Hotel in Dubai Creek Harbour, Jumeirah Al Naseem in Madinat Jumeirah, as well as a luxury 5-star hotel and serviced apartments project in Al Khobar, KSA.

Announcing the contract award, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "dsgn has done phenomenal work across the globe. This collaboration yet again exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation, as we work together to create a landmark that sets new standards not just in the UAE, but in the world as a whole."

According to him, Burj Azizi, which is set to become the second tallest skyscraper in the world, is scheduled to be completed within 4 years.

Once ready, it will feature a vertical shopping mall, luxury residences and opulent penthouses, a 7-star hotel, a one-of-its-kind observation deck, and numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique and breath-taking features and amenities.

