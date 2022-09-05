UAE-based Danube Properties has signed up Naresco Contracting for the construction of its Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential development, Skyz Tower, featuring a mix of apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities, on a 67,837.39 sq ft plot of land within Arjan community.

To be built at an investment of over Dh475 million ($129 million), Skyz boasts key holistic amenities including retail arcade, games room, kids play area, health club, outdoor gymnasium, infinity pool, lilly pool with water beds, kids pool, outdoor jacuzzi, viewing deck, paddle tennis, gazebo, outdoor seating area and water bodies.

It will also have a BBQ area, jacuzzi lounge, party hall with billiards room, business centre and above all Sky Jogging Track.

Danube Properties said as per the deal Naresco will be responsible for the construction of the Skyz Project which will be fully completed by Q3 2024.

The Dubai-based group has 36 years of legacy in the construction industry and has delivered 129 projects while 20 more are at various stages of construction.

"As a customer-centric and delivery-focussed developer, today we are announcing the appointment of the main contractor for Sky tower that reinforces our commitment to deliver homes to our customers on time and with the right quality," said Group Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan.

Naresco Contracting, he stated, had previously worked on Danube's projects and delivered on time.

According to him, Naresco had successfully delivered a number of projects for Danube Properties, including Glit 1, 2 and 3 and Miraclz. "This time also, we have put our trust on them to deliver the project on time – to our satisfaction," he added.

Naresco Contracting Chairman Abdulla Abdulkarim AlArif said: "We are very pleased to be working with Danube Properties for the construction of the Skyz Tower, after successfully delivering a number of residential projects to them. It’s a new feather in our cap."

"The contract award reflects Danube’s renewed trust in our work. We are known as a quality-conscious contractor with a reputation of on-time delivery of projects and achieving client’s satisfaction," he added.

