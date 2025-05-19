Egypt - Claro, a leading provider of real estate valuation and advisory services, has announced the launch of its first office in the Gulf region, based in the United Arab Emirates. This milestone marks a key step in the company’s regional expansion strategy, aimed at addressing the growing demand for high-quality real estate consultancy across the Gulf.

The move reflects Claro’s commitment to delivering advanced expertise and internationally accredited services that contribute to the development of regional real estate markets. By combining deep market insight with cutting-edge tools, Claro aims to be a trusted partner for investors and developers in the Gulf, offering comprehensive, data-driven solutions tailored to evolving client needs.

As the first Egyptian real estate platform to achieve international accreditation, Claro stands out for its commitment to global best practices. The company is licensed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and is the first Egyptian firm in its sector to join the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC). These distinctions ensure Claro adheres to the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and professionalism.

In addition to these global credentials, Claro is certified by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (EFSA) and the Dubai Land Department—strengthening its ability to offer reliable, regulation-compliant services across markets.

Claro’s offerings include precise property valuations (Fair Value), a region-specific Value Map, and the Claro Clock—an innovative tool that tracks property lifecycle stages. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the company also delivers smart advisory tools to support marketing, sales, and investment decisions.

This expansion positions Claro to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of real estate consultancy in both Egypt and the broader region, delivering integrated solutions that drive sustainable market growth.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

