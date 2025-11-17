Uniting global developers, institutional investors, and asset managers to drive the next generation of premium residential and hospitality projects, Cityscape Global 2025 will reaffirm Saudi Arabia’s position as the leading destination for real estate investment when it opens its doors today (November 17) in Riyadh.

The four-day event covers the full spectrum of real estate, from residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use developments to signature luxury destinations.

And building on $61 billion in project announcements and agreements from 2024, this year’s edition will present communities and projects for every segment of the real estate community, said the event organisers.

Furthermore, Cityscape Global 2025 will serve as the strategic platform for identifying opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s luxury and mixed-use sectors, demonstrating how flagship developments are reshaping global standards in design, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

International and regional leaders, including NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, Rua Alharam Almakki Co., Rua Al Madinah, NEOM, KAFD, Red Sea Global, Masar Destination and King Salman Park Foundation, will join world-renowned architects to showcase the full spectrum of real estate and hospitality operators. In addition, regenerative resorts, branded residences and mixed-use urban communities will be highlighted at Cityscape Global – including Jirian City, Nile Islands by the Master developer Nations of Sky. Luxe and high-end interior design firms - such as Brabus – will also be in attendance, it added.

It is sponsored by Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with REGA, Vision 2030 and Housing Program, and organised by Tahaluf.

The programme spotlights the visionaries behind Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious destinations, from heritage-led urban districts to sustainable coastal resorts, representing the next wave of investment-grade, design-led development.

The Future of Living Summit will feature sessions on luxury master planning, branded residences, and sustainable tourism, examining how destinations such as Diriyah and Red Sea Global, are establishing new benchmarks for authenticity, innovation, and environmental stewardship. said the statement.

The key highlights of Cityscape Global 2025 include:

•An interview with John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, on how branded residences are evolving into institutional-grade assets and how regenerative tourism delivers long-term value for investors and the environment.

•A discussion featuring Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority; Gavin Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International; Eng. Ahmed Al Juhani, CEO of Rua Al Madinah; and Alessandra Priante, President of the Italian National Tourism Board (ENIT), on how major events drive tourism, investor confidence, and destination growth.

International and regional leaders, including NHC, Diriyah Company, ROSHN, New Murabba, Qiddiya City, Rua Alharam Almakki co., Rua Al Madinah, NEOM, KAFD, Red Sea Global, Masar Destination, and King Salman Park Foundation, will join world-renowned architects to showcase the full spectrum of real estate and hospitality operators. In addition, regenerative resorts, branded residences and mixed-use urban communities will be highlighted at Cityscape Global – including Jirian City, Nile Islands by the Master developer Nations of Sky. Luxe and high-end interior design firms - such as Brabus – will also be in attendance.

As the world turns its eyes to upcoming global tournaments and entertainment spectacles coming to Saudi Arabia, leading hotel groups and developers are redefining the fan experience.

As part of this year’s programme discussions between Briana Swift, VP of Development for Hyatt Saudi Arabia; Samuel Lim, VP of Investment & Asset Management for Shangri-La Group; and Islam Samad, VP of Development for Middle East at Accor, will explore how the hospitality sector is set to elevate luxury experiences through tailored accommodations, premium stays, and integrated entertainment districts – transforming mega events into lasting economic engines, real estate opportunities, and unforgettable journeys for visitors.

A thriving market for investment

With the growing value of its giga-projects, Saudi Arabia is redefining global standards for integrated, sustainable development.

Reflecting this burgeoning range of exciting real estate projects throughout Saudi Arabia, Cityscape Global 2025 will welcome leading developers, architects, technology providers, and policymakers from more than 121 countries.

This year’s edition will also welcome institutional investors with access to over $5 trillion in capital, reinforcing the global appetite for the Saudi Arabian real estate market.

"Saudi Arabia’s developments are rewriting the global playbook for design and sustainability," said Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President, Tahaluf.

"Cityscape Global brings together leading developers and investors to explore the next era of living, deeply connected to place, culture, and long-term growth," she stated.

For investors and developers, Cityscape Global 2025 offers direct access to institutional capital managing more than $3 trillion in assets, new government-backed housing initiatives, and high-return opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s giga-project.

Bringing capital, creativity, and Vision 2030 ambitions together, Cityscape Global 2025 is where the next phase of luxury real estate takes shape.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

