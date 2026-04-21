Cheval Collection, a UK-based luxury hospitality company, has entered the branded residences sector with its new project - Cheval Residences Dubai Islands.

The exclusive beachfront property – Cheval’s third in Dubai and fifth in the Middle East – marks a pivotal milestone in the company’s regional expansion plan, which includes further growth in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf markets.

The project is a three-way partnership between Cheval Collection, Dubai-based Avenew Development and Wadeen Developers, with anticipated completion in 2029.

The Cheval Residences Dubai Islands will feature 99 apartments with a mix of one- to three-bedroom and a range of fitness and leisure facilities.

Its launch comes amid strong demand for serviced living in the UAE – and wider region – with investors and guests seeking full-service hotel operations with the comfort and privacy of long-term residential living, said the statement.

Operated by Cheval Collection to bring internationally recognised standards in serviced hospitality, long-stay management, and guest experience to Dubai Islands, the property’s architecture will prioritise spatial harmony, natural light and a strong connection to the surrounding beachfront environment.

Mohammed Alawadhi, Managing Director, Cheval Collection, said: "Our expansion into the branded residences sector is a natural progression for Cheval Collection, which is already firmly established as a world leader in luxury serviced apartments."

"Cheval Residences Dubai Islands, our first seafront property in the Middle East, is set to become the flagship serviced residential offering at the islands, setting new standards of high-end living in the UAE, and reinforcing our commitment to sustained growth in the region," he stated.

“Cheval Residences Dubai Islands will appeal to end users and long-term investors seeking stable, experience-led real estate assets at this fast-growing waterfront destination. We are delighted to add this unique property to our ever-expanding Middle East portfolio, and proud to play an ongoing role in the growth and success of the region’s real estate, tourism and hospitality sectors,” he added.

Cheval Collection already operates the award-winning Cheval Maison – Dubai The Palm and Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai, which opened in 2023 and 2025 respectively. The company also has two properties under development in Riyadh - Cheval Ladun Living which is due to open in 2027 and Cheval Maison – Sulaymaniyah, slated for 2028 completion.-TradeArabia News Service

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