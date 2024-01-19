Central Park Towers, the largest single-owned office development within Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has announced the launch of its 116-m-long Link Bridge project, an air-conditioned pathway that seamlessly connects it to the Gate Avenue.

Being more than just a walkway, Gate Avenue emerges as a retail, dining, and leisure destination located at the heart of DIFC offering unparalleled connectivity, shopping, and cultural experiences to all tenants, residents, and visitors of Central Park Towers.

According to DIFC, Central Park Towers stands as a testament to sophistication and innovation, going beyond the conventional standard office building. With the addition of Link Bridge, it has not only become a place of work and residence but a hub of convenience and luxury experiences, it stated.

Central Park Towers, DIFC, is home to more than 190 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq ft of office space. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 30 brands on over 100,000 sq ft space and has organized numerous events with local and international brands.

This bespoke office complex is perfectly positioned at the entrance of DIFC, it is the best-connected building with 4 easy access points, 2 exits and within walking distance of The Gate, Downtown Dubai, and the Financial Centre Metro Station.

According to DIFC, The Link Bridge has opened its doors to the public, now serving as an air-conditioned bridge, providing the utmost convenience and comfort to gain walking public access to the Financial Centre Metro Station for Central Park Towers, DIFC.

An engineering marvel standing 5m tall and 8m wide, the Link Bridge connects two prominent parts of DIFC and is a testament to architectural ingenuity and urban connectivity.

This meticulously designed structure seamlessly integrates with the surrounding environment, providing not only a pathway but an experience that enriches the daily lives of those who traverse its length, said the statement from DIFC.

Beyond offering unparalleled connectivity, Gate Avenue is a lifestyle destination in its own right. It enhances the benefits and amenities surrounding Central Park Towers, DIFC, providing a refreshing outdoor promenade and easy access to the metro station, making life more convenient for those living and working in the towers.

The collaboration of Central Park Towers, DIFC, with Gate Avenue promises many amenities, creating an integrated experience for those who work and live in the towers.-TradeArabia News Service

