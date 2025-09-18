Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Wednesday met with the Governor of Cairo, Ibrahim Saber, to review the executive status of a number of ongoing development projects in the capital and to push for their timely completion.

During the meeting, the governor presented a report titled “Cairo: Planning, Development, Enhancement,” which outlined the governorate’s vision to transform Cairo into a leading tourist, cultural, artistic, and scientific capital.

The governor provided updates on several key projects, including the upgrading of the historic Al-Azhar and Khan el-Khalili areas. This project involves enhancing the Al-Azhar pedestrian tunnel, reviving the facades of buildings, revitalizing traditional crafts in Khan el-Khalili, and re-operating the Al-Gamaleya Foundation. It also includes the construction of a square at the intersection of Al-Azhar Street in front of Al-Hussein Mosque and a complex for heritage crafts.

The report also covered the development of major squares, tunnels, bridges, and roads. This includes the removal of structures conflicting with the development of Rameses Square and Hadayek El-Kobba Square, and the development of Zahraa El-Maadi Square with civil society participation. Maintenance projects for several tunnels and bridges, including the October Bridge and the Galaa Bridge, were also discussed.

Governor Saber also briefed the prime minister on the status of investment and development projects, such as the Shaq El-Thoban industrial zone and the relocation of the Basateen slaughterhouse and tanneries.

Additionally, the governor provided an overview of the financial evaluation and inventory of unutilised lands along the Nile Corniche. He stressed that there is full coordination between various authorities to inventory state assets and maximise their resources as part of a project to govern state assets through the optimal use of all vacant and unutilised lands.

