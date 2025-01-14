Bonyan for Development and Trade has acquired an 8,178-square-meter Grade A office building in Park Street Edition, New Cairo, according to a press release.

The acquisition, finalized in December 2024, is part of the company’s plan to grow its portfolio of commercial real estate assets in key locations.

This is Bonyan’s third purchase of Grade A office spaces in the past 13 months, bringing its total acquired area during this period to 16,436 square meters.

The company now owns 10 commercial assets across East and West Cairo.

Bonyan’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring well-located properties with the potential for stable rental income and long-term value.

