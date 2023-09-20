UAE - Leading UAE-based developer, Damac Properties, has awarded Bitco Contracting contracts for the construction of two permanent Jumaa mosques in the prestigious communities of Damac Hills and Damac Hills 2.

Preparatory work on both mosque sites has already commenced, and construction is progressing according to schedule. The targeted completion date for these projects is the first quarter of 2025.

The new mosques will replace the existing temporary mosques, which are portacabin structures of a much smaller size, and will be capable of accommodating up to 673 worshippers each.

Easy access

The Jumaa mosques will be strategically located along the ring road of each community, ensuring easy access for all residents and visitors.

"We are happy to collaborate with Bitco Contracting on these prestigious projects," said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of Projects at Damac Properties. "These permanent Jumaa mosques reflect our dedication to providing world-class amenities to our residents and contribute to the holistic living experience we offer in our communities."

Leading the community pack

As the developer’s master community development, Damac Hills has established itself as a thriving community. With its most recent development, a 110,000-square-foot Damac Mall, the self-contained community symbolises luxurious living in every sense of the word.

The Mall is envisioned as a hub for unique shopping experiences. The mall located within Damac Hills features major international and local brands across various categories, including 30 retail stores and 10 F&B outlets. The community, which features an array of modern apartments, villas and townhouses, offers a range of amenities such as almost four million square feet of parkland, the Jebel Ali School, an international golf course, and the Malibu Bay beach and wave pool.

In addition, the developer’s Damac Hills 2 master community offers a one-of-a-kind living experience inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Bringing Californian beach vibes to Dubai, the community offers a host of amenities including Malibu Beach and Lazy River as well as a bird aviary, and a range of fields, pitches and courts for sports enthusiasts.

Damac Lagoons

Additionally, Damac Lagoons, the third master community is currently under-construction, adjacent to the Damac Hills area. This upcoming development will feature more than 8,800 elegant villas and townhouses set in the backdrop of Mediterranean vibes and will feature a range of premium lifestyle amenities and fitness activities across 48 million square feet.

The community is in the process of applying for a LEED gold certification for Damac Lagoons, which will make it the first master community in the UAE to receive the rating under the LEED Cities and Communities Rating System.

