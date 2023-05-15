Global luxury automotive brand Bugatti has tied up with leading UAE real estate developer Binghatti to launch its first Bugatti Residences in Dubai.

Mate Rimac, Bugatti Rimac CEO, said: “We share a vision of what a Bugatti branded residence should be. Muhammad Binghatti has a profound appreciation for the world of automotive design and luxury as well as a talent for creating iconic architecture. With this partnership, we will follow the words of Ettore Bugatti: ‘if comparable it is no longer Bugatti’.”

Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti, said: “When you open the door of a Bugatti and sit inside, you know instantly that it’s very special; something truly incomparable. Only a select few will have the opportunity to experience this, and with Bugatti Residences, we wanted to translate this feeling into a highly exclusive retreat in the Heart of the Metropolis. Every great brand that has made a global impact on the planet – be it through a car, a watch, or any luxury good – begins with a rooted design ethos and a clear philosophy towards a specific lifestyle, we have built the Binghatti brand along similar pillars”.

Full details of the project are expected to be unveiled on May 24.

Binghatti is a leading real estate development company in the UAE, recognised by numerous international awards such as the International Property Awards, and Forbes Middle East’s list of ‘Top 100 real estate companies in the Arab world’. The company is headed by CEO and Head of Architecture, Muhammad Binghatti.

Binghatti’s developments are part of its project portfolio which carries an investment value exceeding Dh15 Billion. The company’s developments are spread across numerous locations within the city of Dubai, such as Downtown, Business Bay, Jaddaf, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex.

Bugatti has been at the pinnacle of the automotive industry for over 110 years, creating the world’s most groundbreaking automobiles from its home in Molsheim, France. Today, Bugatti is part of the Bugatti Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, who is renowned for excellence in high-performance automotive electrification.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).