Egypt - BINBAZ Developments has entered Egypt’s real estate market with the launch of its first project, WestVille, in West Cairo, marking the beginning of the company’s long-term investment strategy in the country.

Mohamed Khattab, CEO of BINBAZ Developments, said WestVille introduces a development model centred on integrated services and a well-connected location. He noted that the project aims to deliver a comprehensive residential environment while maintaining a strong investment focus.

Spanning more than 21 feddans and overlooking the Dahshour Link Road near Mall of Egypt, WestVille comprises residential units, serviced apartments, and a mixed-use commercial and administrative zone designed to serve both residents and the wider community.

Khattab added that the development features ground-plus-three buildings, offering units ranging from 53 to 171 sqm, including studios and one- to three-bedroom apartments. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2026, with delivery expected three years later.

BINBAZ Developments has appointed architect Raef Fahmy’s office as the project consultant, citing its expertise in architectural design and planning. The company says it aims to uphold quality-focused design and service standards across the development.

Looking ahead, Khattab said the company plans to expand into East Cairo and the North Coast, with three major projects under consideration over the next five years. He added that this expansion strategy is supported by the company’s financial strength and institutional capabilities.

