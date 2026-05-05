UAE's leading real estate agency betterhomes, in collaboration with H&H Properties, has announced the exclusive launch of City Tower, a premium long-term leasing address on Sheikh Zayed Road designed for residents seeking greater ease, connectivity, and quality in central Dubai.

The 93-storey tower introduces 695 residences, ranging from studios to four-bedroom homes - available to move-in from June 2026.

Developed and managed by H&H, City Tower sits within one of Dubai’s most connected urban corridors, positioned between DIFC, Downtown Dubai and Jumeirah, with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and a two-minute walk to Emirates Towers Metro.

The launch marks a significant addition to Dubai’s long-term leasing market at a time when residents are placing greater value on centrality, convenience and the overall quality of daily life.

At the heart of the project is the philosophy of “Time for Living”. The idea reflects a simple but increasingly relevant measure of modern luxury: less time lost to the demands of the city, and more time available for what matters.

Designed for long-term living, City Tower pairs generous layouts and calm interiors with a thoughtful mix of wellness, family and everyday amenities, including fitness spaces, pools, padel courts, children’s areas, resident lounges, alongside curated retail and dining venues.

"City Tower is exactly the kind of project Dubai’s long-term leasing market needs more of. It brings together location, scale, design and service in a way that responds directly to how people want to live now," said Rupert Simmonds, Director of Leasing at betterhomes.

"For residents working across DIFC, Downtown and central Dubai, this is not just about having an address on Sheikh Zayed Road. It is about gaining back time, reducing friction and living with greater ease every day," he added.

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