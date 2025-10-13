Qatar - Barwa Real Estate Group, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, yesterday announced the launch of new luxury brand “Barwa Royal” as a premium realty offering and also unveiled the second phase of “Barwa Hills”.



These, along with other announcements, were made at the three-day Cityscape 2025, which began here at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Barwa's strong participation with a range of new real estate and investment offers at the Cityscape reflect its leadership in the realty sector.



Barwa Real Estate aims to launch its second brand in real estate development for sale, “Barwa Royal”, which offers fully developed, ready-to-occupy luxury residential units in the most prestigious locations of Jabal Thaileb in the heart of Lusail City.



This product represents a highly attractive opportunity for both investors and residents seeking premium living.



Following the tremendous success and the complete sale of all units in the first phase, Barwa will launch the second phase of its Barwa Hills project, located in the Jabal Thaileb area of Lusail, a city representing Qatar’s leap toward the future and offering a wealth of attractions and recreational opportunities for families, residents, and international investors alike.



Barwa Hills features high-quality residential units with practical layouts designed to meet residents’ needs while avoiding significant financial burden through a flexible instalment plan.



The first phase of the project was launched during Cityscape Qatar 2024, attracting significant attention from exhibition visitors and resulting in the sale of all units.



The company now aims to open reservations for the second phase.



Continuing its leadership in real estate development and investment, Barwa Real Estate will also introduce a new brand in real estate investment, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in Qatar.



"This innovative offering is set to open new horizons in the local real estate market and create unique investment opportunities,” a company spokesman said.



Barwa Real Estate Group is also launching a range of exclusive rental promotional offers during Cityscape Qatar 2025.



These offers will cover several of its key projects, including the remaining units in the third phase of Madinat Al Mowater, where all previous phases were fully leased through a lottery system due to high demand.



Other projects include Madinatna Family Residences, Argentine Neighborhood for Worker Housing, Barwa Al Baraha Worker Housing, and several additional developments.



During the exhibition, Barwa Real Estate’s pavilion will witness the signing of several contracts with various companies and entities for leasing properties within its flagship projects.



These agreements will contribute to boosting investment, commercial, residential, and educational activities, while increasing the value of the group’s portfolio, reflecting its ongoing approach to expanding the client base and strengthening strategic partnerships in the market.

