Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has launched a new competition for creatives across the kingdom challenging to design an architectural landmark for the entrance of Diyar Al Muharraq.

Through the Design Feature Competition, Diyar Al Muharraq said it aims to encourage creativity and innovation by asking the candidates to develop a unique concept that seamlessly blends between traditional and contemporary architecture, embracing the vision behind the city’s masterplan which is rooted in the history, culture, and traditions of Bahrain, all while cementing itself as a future-ready and sustainable model city.

According to the master developer, the contest offers all creatives across Bahrain an opportunity to design an architectural landmark for the entrance of Diyar Al Muharraq.

On the innovative contest, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "It comes as part of our efforts at Diyar Al Muharraq to give creatives the liberty to express their creativity, and to involve them in developing a design feature that serves as a gateway into our fully-integrated City, whether it’s a single design similar to a gate, a pedestrian bridge, or two separate elements on either side of the entrance."

"We are excited to see the designs that the participants will submit, and to view Diyar Al Muharraq from their perspective," he added.

All the submitted entires, he stated, must be comprehensive with plan views, elevations, renders and sketches, in addition to a detailed proposal taking into consideration the reasonable technical, fiscal, and professional limitations. The last date for submitting the entries has been set at October 27.

According to him, all the submissions will be reviewed and shortlisted by Diyar Al Muharraq representatives, who will then invite the selected candidates to its headquarters to present their design concepts.

Upon completion of the evaluation process, the winner will get $50,000, followed by the second-place winner who will walk away with $20,000 prize and the third-place winner with $10,000.

One of the largest integrated residential city in the kingdom, Diyar Al Muharraq is characterized by its luxurious lifestyle and preservation of traditional family values of Bahraini community.

This comes in addition to its balanced mix of commercial, entertainment, and health facilities that encompasses a smart, self-contained, futuristic model city.

