Bahrain - The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) has introduced new regulations requiring owners’ associations of residential and commercial buildings to hire specialised companies to manage common areas, a move welcomed by local firms.

ASK Real Estate described the decision as a significant step in elevating the real estate sector and promoting sustainable urban development.

In a statement, the company said the new regulations would enhance the efficiency of property management services and protect the rights of owners.

ASK Real Estate chief executive Karim Yazji said the regulations “set higher standards for property management and promote better transparency.”

He added that the new rules provide clear guidelines for licensing companies that manage common areas, outlining their responsibilities and required expertise, which will “build trust among property owners and investors.”

Mr Yazji said this initiative will improve services and strengthen governance within owners’ associations.

“We are fully committed to aligning with the new regulatory standards,” Mr Yazji said. “We are ready to deliver integrated, high-quality management services to owners’ associations according to international best practices. This decision marks a new chapter in Bahrain’s real estate development and urban progress.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).