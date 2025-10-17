The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry signed the agreements for the project, which fall under the Government Land Development Rights Programme.

Under the agreements, Naseej Real Estate and Almoayyed Contracting will build 24 units, Delmon Gate will construct 69 units and First Bahrain will implement 44 units as part of the ongoing programmes.

The agreements were signed by Minister Amna Al Romaihi along with Naseej Real Estate CEO Amin Al Arrayed, Almoayyed Contracting’s contracting executive director Hala Farooq Almoayyed, Delmon Gate CEO Abdulla Ali and Bahrain First Development Company CEO Omar Faisal Al Tamimi.

Ms Al Romaihi said the programme accelerates housing allocations for Bahraini families by diversifying options in line with citizens’ financing capabilities.

She noted that public-private partnerships are key to ensuring sustainable housing services.

