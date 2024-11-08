Infracorp, a leading specialised company investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, will be showcasing its diverse portfolio of real estate and development projects both within Bahrain and beyond at the upcoming Cityscape Bahrain 2024 real estate xpo.

Being held under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Cityscape Bahrain 2024 will open its doors on November 26 at the Exhibition World Bahrain and run for the next four days.

This participation follows the remarkable success the company achieved at the previous edition, said a statement from Infracorp.

Additionally, the Bahrain-based investment group will be joining the Cityscape Riyadh 2024 exhibition, to be held on November 11 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, as part of the dedicated Bahrain pavilion organised by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera).

During its participation, Infracorp will unveils its key 'Marina Bay' project located on Reef Island, where a selection of luxurious residential units have recently been offered for ownership.

The project comprises approximately 176 units divided into two phases, including 26 villas and is distinguished by its prime waterfront location on Reef Island.

The company is expected to bolster its sales at these upcoming exhibitions, contributing to the growth of the real estate sector in the kingdom and reinforcing its role as a vital driver of national economic support, it stated.

In addition, Investcorp will showcase the latest developments of the Harbour Walk project, which is the newest shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It boasts over 10,000 sq m of commercial space extending along a promenade and a waterfront exceeding one kilometre. It has attracted several global brands who are keen to launch their operations, along with restaurants and cafes from renowned names such as ROKA, Dawa by Chef Roaya Saleh, and cafes like 668, There, Makani, and Strathclyde University – Bahrain, along with other services catering to visitors of Bahrain Harbour.

Speaking on the occasion, Majid Khan, Board Member and CEO of Infracorp, said: "At Infracorp, we are committed to consistently participating in the largest real estate forums in the kingdom and the region, aiming to support the esteemed government's approach in enhancing economic growth and innovation within the real estate sector."

"We believe in the importance of collaborating with partners and investors to promote sustainability and deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of both local and international markets," he stated.

"We look forward to showcasing our future projects that reflect our dedication to developing sustainable residential and commercial environments that enhance the quality of life. We will also present the latest developments in our global portfolio and the communities we operate in across Bahrain, Dubai, North Africa, and India," he added.

Headquartered in Bahrain, Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly $3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million sq ft land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

