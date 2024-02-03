Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, a leading real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the commencement of additional landscaping and tree planting within its key residential community, Al Naseem, starting January.

As a one-of-a-kind concept, Al Naseem includes Diyar Al Muharraq’s first gated community with over 300 freehold villas on an area spanning approximately 328,000 sqm.

Al Naseem also includes a variety of residential options and recreational outlets that meet the needs of a large segment of the public and boast a range of basic facilities.

The project aligns with Diyar Al Muharraq’s directives to embed healthy living in support of an active and community-driven lifestyle, said the developer, adding the work is set to continue until the fourth quarter of 2024.

It comes as part of the company's commitment to increasing green spaces by planting over 1,200 trees and more than 33,000 shrubs to enable residents and visitors to enjoy a healthy and clean outdoor environment.

The project will also include the launch of a children’s play area which will be set across multiple locations in the community. In addition to public seating areas, as well as designated pedestrian walkways and bike lanes, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Alammadi said: "We strive to instill sustainability across all our projects as part of our ongoing environmental responsibility and in line with the Kingdom’s 2060 net-zero goals. As such, we plan to launch our recent tree planting project in Al Naseem, one of the most modern and luxurious residential projects."

Al Naseem offers a fully integrated and unique lifestyle experience by providing a modern lifestyle concept in accordance with the highest standards.

Diyar Al Muharraq adopts environmental, social, and governance (ESG) pillars as part of its commitment to offering an integrated, unique lifestyle concept. The company strives to build community ties by offering essential services with easy access, in addition to green spaces, said Al Alammadi.

"Through this initiative, we hope to enable both residents and visitors alike to engage in various sports, picnics, and activities, helping to build a healthy lifestyle," he added.

