UAE - Leading Dubai brokerage B1 Properties has announced the sale of the largest penthouse on Palm Jumeirah’s Atlantis The Royal Residences for AED163 million.

This unique five-bedroom triplex property is spread over a 25,208 sq ft area and includes a sky garden, two private pools and terraces, a private elevator, and floor-to-ceiling windows with 360-degree infinite views of both the Arabian sea and the Palm Jumeirah, said the Dubai group.

Atlantis The Royal Residences is an ultra-luxury resort designed by New York-based architects Kohn Pederson Fox. The super penthouse apartment is located on the highest floors of the residential towers, 35, 36 and 37 with an additional mezzanine level on 37.

Resort amenities include bespoke serviced a-la-carte packages, a 90-m infinity Sky Pool, access to over 40 eateries and restaurants, spa treatment rooms, steam and sauna rooms, gyms, and tennis courts, among many others, said the statement from B1 Properties.

As the unit is offered as an unfinished shell the owner will create a once-in-a-lifetime individually customised interior, it added.

CEO and Founder Babak Jafari said: "Atlantis The Royal Residences is the biggest penthouse sale for B1 Properties thus far, and is representative of the value we bring to both developers and clients. This notable transaction is attributed to the growing interest in investment in Palm Jumeirah, and the enduring appeal of Dubai as a second home to discerning world citizens."

B1 Properties recently launched its luxury real estate brokerage with a curated portfolio of the Middle East’s most sought-after, opulent properties.

Since launching in 2021, B1 Properties has experienced exponential growth in sales, including Villa Riva del Lusso, one of the most expensive Signature Villas in the entire Palm Jumeirah with a 10-car underwater vault, which was exclusively listed with the brokerage by the developer, Alpago Properties, he added.

