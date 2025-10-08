UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that nearly 35% of the work has been completed on its metro-connected residential development - Azizi Zain - located within Al Furjan community and is on track for its delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

Giving a project update, Azizi said structural works have reached 98%, while blockwork and internal plastering stand stand at 58% and 41%, respectively. MEP and HVAC activities are progressing at 19% and 18%, with overall finishes at 14%.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The steady progress of Azizi Zain underscores our unwavering commitment to crafting homes with both speed and superior quality. Soon, Azizi Zain will offer its residents an elegant place to call home — one defined by exceptional convenience, contemporary design, and enriching amenities."

"We are pleased with its momentum and are confident that it will rise as a unique addition to Dubai’s distinguished, ever-evolving residential landscape," he stated.

"Azizi Zain features a comprehensive range of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, an indoor kids’ play area, landscaped walk-in areas, outdoor seating, dedicated BBQ spaces, ample parking facilities, and 24-hour security, all thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of modern families and individuals," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).