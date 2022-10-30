UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has completed the sale of all units within the Park Avenue I development as well as 50% of that of Park Avenue II with several units yet to be released within Dubai's vibrant and well-connected residential community - MBR City.

Park Avenue comprises three buildings with 372 residential and 29 retail units. Each building has its own fully equipped gym and swimming pool.

Giving a project upate, Azizi said the construction work at Park Avenue development now stands over 45% completed.

The structures of Park Avenue I, II and III now all being 99% complete and the total workforce having been increased to 675 to further accelerate construction, revealed its CEO Farhad Azizi.

"Park Avenue selling out so rapidly is a testament to its unique value-add to the UAE’s real estate landscape, our efforts in the realm of customer-centricity and build quality, as well as to the lifestyles that our developments present to our investors and end users."

"We are thrilled to see this prestigious project being in such high demand among both local and foreign investors. The value it adds as a well-connected, comfortable, and luxurious community is truly unparalleled," noted Azizi.

"Every additional sale is a result of the hard work that we, as well as our many diligent stakeholders, are putting in. We now look forward to releasing Park Avenue II’s remaining units, as well as those in Park Avenue III, in the near future," he added.

