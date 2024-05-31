Azizi Developments has awarded the contract to UAE-based National Engineering Bureau for providing the detailed design of eleven residential towers within its mixed-use development, Azizi Venice, located in Dubai South.

A premium development, Azizi Venice boasts more than 30,000 residential units across approximately 100 apartment complexes, and over 400 luxury villas and mansions.

The National Engineering Bureau (NEB), established in 1984 in Dubai, is an architectural and engineering consultancy known for its innovative and sustainable output.

It offers a wide range of services, including architectural design, engineering, project management, interior design, and urban planning.

For the project, Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

On the contract, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "NEB’s renowned expertise perfectly aligns with our vision to elevate Venice to unparalleled levels of sophistication and innovation. Together, we are set to create iconic spaces that reflect our shared commitment to quality and excellence."

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors, he stated.

Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights, said the top official.

Another major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).