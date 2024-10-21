UAE-based real estate developer Ajmal Makan has announced that 85% work has been completed on its flagship projects - Blue Pearls and Blue Waves - located within the expansive Ajmal Makan City – Sharjah Waterfront project.

Giving a project update, Ajmal Makan stated that all residential units in ‘Blue Waves’ and the majority of units in ‘Blue Pearls’ have been sold out.

With the work in its final stages, both projects are likely to be completed by the first quarter of 2025 as opposed to the original schedule, which aimed for project handover by the fourth quarter of next year.

The Ajmal Makan – Sharjah Waterfront stands apart for its prime location, with seamless access to prominent tourist attractions and essential amenities within the emirate.

Located by the waterfront, these developments offer stunning views, along with diverse offerings like retail outlets, corporate offices, dining establishments, coffee shops and relaxation spaces with beach views.

Moreover, the projects are landmark milestones in the evolution of Sharjah’s rapidly growing real estate landscape, it stated.

"We are delighted to announce the rapid progress achieved in the construction of ‘Blue Pearls’ and ‘Blue Waves’ projects, which exemplify our commitment to elevating benchmarks of excellence and efficiency, while facilitating best-in-class comfort for residents," remarked its CEO Sultan Al Shakrah.

Both projects harmonise opulent living and state-of-the-art amenities, showcasing exquisite designs and panoramic views of the ocean.

"The remarkable success of these ventures reaffirms our enduring efforts to consolidate Ajmal Makan’s position as an industry leader in developing opulent real estate properties, integrated urban projects, waterfront developments and iconic landmarks that further enrich Sharjah’s unique architectural landscape," he added.

Farid Jamal, the General Manager of Sales and Marketing, said: "We are pleased to announce that 85% of our projects ‘Blue Waves’ and ‘Blue Pearls’ have been successfully completed, with all units in the former and most units of the latter already sold."

"These exquisite architectural marvels feature stunning contemporary designs, modern amenities and access to prime locations, making them an ideal choice for those seeking a serene lifestyle by the waterfront," stated Jamal.

"The success of these ventures highlights the trust our clients have placed in us and our long-standing expertise in developing integrated communities. Moreover, this accomplishment demonstrates our exceptional legacy as a leading developer of urban structures and residences," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

