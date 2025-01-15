UAE - Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has launched Azizi Arian, an aspirational living concept located within the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

As one of the very few freehold residential properties in Jafza, the project offers investors the chance to own their home in the heart of one of the world’s largest free zones and the region’s biggest port, with seamless access to key destinations in the city.

Azizi Arian features a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, blending stylish exteriors with ultra-modern interiors to meet the needs of today’s discerning buyers. The development boasts a range of community-focused amenities, including a cinema, clubhouse, swimming pools, ample parking, a fully equipped gym, and a dedicated children’s play area.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are delighted to introduce our latest addition to the well-established Jebel Ali Free Zone Azizi – Azizi Arian, a unique and contemporarily designed freehold residential property that caters perfectly to the wants and needs of families. young professionals, and investors alike. Jafza is not only host to more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies and a total of over 10,700 businesses, but also enjoys direct metro connectivity, and an exceptionally strategic location right on Sheikh Zayed Road. The catalytic effect this largest customs bonded zone in the Middle East has on Dubai’s rapidly growing economy is profound – we are honoured to be launching our second project here, leveraging Jafza’s countless merits and thereby delivering a truly refined living experience for those who will reside there.”

Located next to Jebel Ali Metro Station and Sheikh Zayed Road, residents will enjoy convenient access to hotspots such as the Palm Jebel Ali, numerous resorts and beaches, Dubai Marina and JBR, Expo City Dubai, and several other prime leisure and business hubs that are all within a 20-minute drive.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).