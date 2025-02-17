Egypt - Arkan Palm for Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of Badr El Din Group, has signed an agreement with Commercial International Bank (CIB) to allocate 16,000 square meters in the Financial District of Project 205 in Sheikh Zayed for the bank’s new headquarters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Walid Abbas, First Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA); Amr El Ganainy, CIB’s Executive Vice President and Board Member; Mamdouh Badr El Din, Chairman of Badr El Din Companies; and Amr Badr El Din, Managing Director of Arkan Palm.

Project 205: A Landmark Development in West Cairo

Project 205 is a strategic partnership between NUCA and Arkan Palm, spanning 205 feddans in Sheikh Zayed. Designed as a fully integrated urban development, it features residential, commercial, administrative, hospitality, and entertainment components.

Walid Abbas highlighted Project 205 as a successful public-private collaboration, delivering high-value real estate offerings that enhance the market. He reaffirmed NUCA’s commitment to partnering with experienced developers like Arkan Palm to ensure high-quality projects.

CIB’s Strategic Expansion in Project 205

Amr El Ganainy expressed CIB’s enthusiasm for securing a prime location within Project 205—one of West Cairo’s most prestigious developments. He emphasized that CIB prioritizes exceptional locations for expansion, and Arkan Palm’s reputation for quality and reliability played a significant role in the bank’s decision to establish its headquarters there.

A Vision for an Integrated Financial Hub

Mamdouh Badr El Din described Project 205 as an innovative addition to Egypt’s real estate market, offering a holistic lifestyle beyond residential spaces—including banks, clinics, corporate offices, and entertainment zones. He emphasized the project’s focus on quality, integration, and sustainability.

Amr Badr El Din reaffirmed Arkan Palm’s commitment to partnering with leading institutions to deliver top-tier services within West Cairo’s largest downtown. He confirmed that CIB’s headquarters will be part of a growing cluster of major financial institutions in Project 205’s Financial District, which is set to become the region’s premier hub for banking and financial services.

