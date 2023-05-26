Rent to own offerings are becoming popular in Dubai, but not many individuals understand what they include. In simple terms, rent-to-own properties involve the buyer purchasing the property from a developer by paying on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, as specified in the agreement. Nowadays, very few developers have this type of financial purchasing method, such as an example in Dubai South with a post-handover payment plan that can go for 10 years and in Villas such as California Village with a ready to move in and post-handover payment plan that can go for five years and few other options.

When there is a high demand in the real estate market, rent to own options are rarely seen; however, when there is a high supply in the market, developers will introduce rent to own as a second option to sell in order to move the stock, which is more common in projects located far from the city, such as Dubai Land.

The rent-to-own trend in real estate can be influenced by various factors that may lead to its rise or fall. Some possible reasons for the rise/fall of the rent-to-own trend include:

Economic conditions such as job growth, unemployment rates, and overall economic stability can affect the rent-to-own trend. In a stable economy with a strong job market, more people may be able to afford rent-to-own options, leading to a rise in the trend. Conversely, during an economic downturn with high unemployment rates, fewer people may be able to afford the option, leading to a fall in the trend.

The availability and affordability of housing can also impact the rent-to-own trend. If there is a shortage of affordable housing or if home prices are rising quickly, more people may turn to rent-to-own options as a way to achieve homeownership, leading to a rise in the trend. Conversely, if the housing market is oversaturated or if home prices are falling, there may be less demand for rent-to-own options, leading to a fall in the trend.

Interest rates can affect the cost of borrowing money to purchase a home, which can impact the attractiveness of rent-to-own options. If interest rates are low, it may be more affordable for people to purchase a home outright, leading to a fall in the rent-to-own trend. However, if interest rates are high, it may be more attractive for people to pursue rent-to-own options as a way to lock in a home purchase price and avoid paying high interest rates, leading to a rise in the trend.

The demographics of the population can also impact the rent-to-own trend. For example, if there is a large population of millennials who are struggling to save for a down payment on a home, more people may turn to rent-to-own options as a way to achieve homeownership, leading to a rise in the trend. Conversely, if the population is primarily older individuals who have already purchased homes, there may be less demand for rent-to-own options, leading to a fall in the trend.

Buyers who are interested in rent-to-own options are typically those who want to become homeowners but may not have the financial means to do so immediately.

Rent-to-own options can be an attractive choice for buyers who are unable to secure a traditional mortgage due to factors such as poor credit, lack of a down payment, or a high debt-to-income ratio.

The types of properties that buyers may be interested in for rent-to-own arrangements can vary, but they are typically single-family homes or townhouses. Buyers are typically looking for properties that they can eventually own and that meet their long-term housing needs.

In some cases, buyers may be interested in rent-to-own options for larger, more expensive properties such as multi-family homes or even commercial properties. However, these types of arrangements may be less common, and the eligibility requirements may be more stringent.

Overall, buyers who are interested in rent-to-own options are typically looking for properties that meet their current and future housing needs and that they can eventually own.

There are no particular nations who desire to get this kind of product; it depends on who needs it the most, although as of late, more Indian, Russian, Pakistani, and certain Arab nationalities have done so more often.

Is it easier to go for rent-to-own or buy properties on mortgage from banks in Dubai?

The decision to pursue a rent-to-own option or to buy a property on a mortgage from a bank in Dubai depends on individual circumstances and financial situations. Both options have their advantages and disadvantages, and it ultimately comes down to what works best for the buyer.

Rent-to-own options can be an attractive choice for buyers who may not have the financial means to secure a traditional mortgage, as they typically require less upfront costs and may have less stringent eligibility requirements. However, rent-to-own arrangements may come with higher monthly payments and may require buyers to pay a premium for the option to eventually purchase the property.

On the other hand, buying a property on a mortgage from a bank can provide buyers with long-term stability and ownership of the property. However, this option typically requires a larger down payment, a strong credit history, and a steady income.

The writer is Head of Off Plan and Investment at Betterhomes.

