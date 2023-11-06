UAE-based developer Arada has opened Masaar Track, a professional cycling circuit with a series of accompanying facilities at Masaar, the forested community in Al Suyoh district of Sharjah.

Masaar Track is a 6.6 kilometre looped cycleway that runs through the woodlands on the outskirts of the master community. Featuring three brightly lit underpasses and one bridge, the circuit has been carefully designed with both amateur and professional cyclists in mind, and is open 24 hours a day, stated the developer.

Also now open to the public is The Loop, a cycling hub located in the centre of the community, it added.

Arada Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "Active, healthy living is a hallmark of all our communities, and we’re pleased to deliver this spectacular facility to the new residents and visitors to Masaar. We’re particularly proud to complete Masaar Track a few weeks before the first homes in Masaar are completed, allowing our first residents to be able to enjoy this amenity from the first day they move in."

Valued at AED9.5 billion, the Masaar master plan features 3,000 homes spread over seven gated districts, all of which are linked by a green spine featuring over 50,000 trees.

"Visitors to The Loop can get their bikes serviced or repaired, rent cycles, buy new kit at the shop or sit down to enjoy a wide range of snacks and drinks at the onsite café," he stated.

Zad, the food truck park operated by Arada, is located adjacent to The Loop, offering hungry and thirsty cyclists a variety of menus from seven different outlets, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).