DUBAI: Building on the remarkable success of its first phase, Arabian Hills Real Estate Development has announced the official launch of Phase Two of its iconic project, Arabian Hills Estate.

The announcement was made during an exclusive event held on November 27, 2024, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai, attended by leading figures from the real estate sector and prominent community members.

Arabian Hills Estate is strategically located on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, just 45 minutes from the Burj Khalifa district. Spanning 244 million square feet, this visionary development, valued at AED22 billion, represents a significant milestone in redefining sustainable and modern living.

The launch of Phase Two aligns with the company’ s mission to create innovative and forward- thinking communities that cater to future generations. The overwhelming response to Phase One earlier this year highlights the trust and confidence that investors and homebuyers place in the quality of Arabian Hills' projects.

This new phase offers unparalleled opportunities for both living and investment, with its prime location and integrated facilities designed to meet diverse resident needs. From expansive green spaces and premium recreational amenities to state-of-the-art educational and commercial facilities, Arabian Hills Estate is designed to enhance quality of life while fostering a sense of community.

